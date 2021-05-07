New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A 200-bed makeshift hospital has been set up in Dwarka here by religious organisation ISKCON for free treatment of coronavirus patients, according to a statement.

A team of 10 doctors and 18 nurses has been deployed at the facility, which became operational on May 3.

"A college has been converted into a temporary hospital with 200 beds. Efforts are being made to expand the capacity from existing 200 to 500 beds," the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) said.

The facility has also tied up with Janakpuri Super Speciality hospital to handle critical patients. The team is working to create ICU and ventilator facility operational in the next few days.

The religious organisation set up the facility in collaboration with a private organisation, Bada Business. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)