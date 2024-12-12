Mathura, Dec 12 (PTI) ISKCON will set up an international university, which will impart the teachings of the Bhagavad Geeta and the Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

“The first university of ISKCON will become the future of the country,” Upadhyay, the Minister of Higher Education in the UP government, said while talking to reporters at Gurukul, ISKCON Vrindavan.

“Teaching of Lord Krishna has been propagated by late Bhaktivedan Swami and the followers of ISKCON. The proposed university will reach the heights of the Nalanda University, which catered to 10 thousand students over a thousand years ago,” the minister said.

"The basic culture of India will remain protected by developing Sanskrit and 'sanskriti' (culture)," the minister said.

Welcoming the minister at the Gurukul, ISKCON Vrindavan PRO Pawan Dubey earlier said, “We are going to develop the first university of ISKCON in Vrindavan. It will be based on our ancient culture, 'sanskriti' and Sanskrit.”

