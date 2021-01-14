Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): An isolation ward has been set up at the transit treatment center in Nagpur in the wake of the ongoing bird flu in the state.

All the birds in transit will be admitted in the isolation ward separate from the hospital, said Kundan Hate, Honorary Wildlife Warden.

The birds will be examined in the isolation ward and will be kept there for further treatment.

"People should not panic and if they find anything, they should call the helpline number of the Animal Husbandry Department of the Government of Maharashtra," Hate appealed. (ANI)

