New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said that the only 'solution' to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict is the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations (UN) for a 'Two-State'.

The CPI(M) general secretary said that whatever is happening in Gaza, is against humanity.

"Whatever is happening in Gaza, is against humanity. Today we are saying that whatever conflicts are there, there is only one political solution to it, the two-state mandate of the UN. You should take steps to implement it," Yechury told ANI.

The CPI(M) leader's response comes in the wake of India's decision to abstain from voting on the Jordanian resolution, which called for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. India was in favour of the Canadian resolution, which added a line that condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday issued a joint statement after India abstained on the resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

CPI(M) and CPI in a joint statement said, "It is shocking that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce."

"India's abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the Modi government's actions for consolidating the US- Israel-India nexus. This negates India's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause" said a statement issued by both parties.

CPI(M) and CPI joint statement further said that as the United Nations General Assembly adopted this resolution, Israel has stepped up its genocidal air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip. It has also cut off all communications in Gaza which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians.

"Respecting the overwhelming mandate of the UN General Assembly there must be an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations must reenergize itself to implement the mandate of the Security Council for a two-state solution with pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine" the joint letter said.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel in her speech that explained India's vote had said, "India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations."

Meanwhile, the State of Palestine, welcoming the overwhelming support for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza has urged for compliance with this resolution. Palestine has also affirmed the need to ensure accountability with this resolution in case of non-compliance. (ANI)

