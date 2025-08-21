New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched almost double the number of missions between 2015 to 2025 than the ones launched between 2005 to 2015, Chairman V Narayanan said on Thursday while giving updates on the "phenomenal and exponential" performance of the organisation in Delhi. The ISRO Chairman also praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for being the first Indian to return from the international Space Station (ISS).

"In last 10 years, the progress is phenomenal, exponential. With respect to missions, between 2015 and 2025 the number of missions were almost doubled compared to 2005-2015. During the last six months, three important missions were completed. Axiom 4 mission is a very prestigious mission, successfully accomplished. First Indian to be brought back safely from the international Space Station (ISS), we have the Gaganyaatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla," Narayanan said during the conference.

Also Read | Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video: Young Woman Alleges Fiance Blackmailed Her With Intimate Clip Leak, Police Respond to MMS Scandal (Watch).

Narayanan addressed the press conference in Delhi, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Gaganyaan astronauts Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Nair.

Giving an update on the future missions of ISRO, the Chairman mentioned that in the next 2-3 months, another NASA-ISRO mission will be launched, with India's launch vehicle set to carry a 6,500 kg satellite into orbit.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will the Centre Use 8th CPC To Woo Government Employees and Pensioners Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025?.

"In 2-3 months, around 6,500 kg communication satellites of USA are going to be launched using our launch using our launch vehicle. Until today, 433 satellites of 34 countries are done from India," he added.

The ISRO chairman also informed that G20 satellites will be given to various countries.

Talking about the previous satellites, Narayanan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the growth of Indian startups and the development of south Asian satellites, which were conceived, built, launched in India and also donated to countries,

"After Modi took over as Prime Minister of country, the south Asian satellite was conceived, built, launched and donated to south Asian countries. Under his leadership we are also realizing the G20 satellite for G20 countries. 10 years ago, we had only one startup company in the space area. Today, we have more than 300 startups in the space industry... There are two suborbital missions done by private companies," Narayanan said.

Since the launch of rocket in 21 November 1963 from the Thumba area near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, ISRO has launched 133 satellites missions, 102 launch vehicle missions, 5 technology demonstration mission, and 4217 rockets, and carried out 240 total number of missions. Moreover, 433 satellites of 34 countries have been launched in India.

Earlire today, Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla also met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)