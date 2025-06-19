Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar on Thursday said there was no need for him to resign as the issues being faced by his son regarding transfer and adjustments in his constituency had been resolved.

The minister's statement came after his son Neeraj Bharti wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that his father will resign from his post.

"Neeraj had some issues regarding transfers and adjustment in the constituency; the matter was resolved. He is young and sometimes speaks in anger but the matter is resolved," Kumar told reporters here.

The minister said transfer is a big Pandora's box in all the departments, especially in education, and sometimes unworthy people get involved in transfers, tarnishing the image of the elected representatives as well as the government, he said.

"I do not get involved in transfer as it is a criminal waste of time. Some of our workers have made transfers as their occupation. It has become a tradition that even when small workers meet the CM, they urge for transfer and sometimes the CM also discourages them," the minister said.

Kumar, a six-time MLA and former member of Parliament, said he denounced making transfers as an occupation and stressed the need for a policy on transfer.

Around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Bharti wrote on his Facebook page that "Kal Chaudhary Chander Kumar mantripad Se Istifa denge. Kaam agar dalalo ke honge to mantri ban kar kya fayada" (Tomorrow Chaudhary Chander Kumar will resign from the ministerial post. If the work of middlemen is being done then what is the use of becoming a minister).

Two hours later, he deleted the post and wrote that an assurance had been given and Kumar would speak with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Later in another post, Bharti said, "I had an argument with my father today regarding the Jawali assembly constituency represented by him and I told him to resign if works of the BJP are being done and also take suggestions from the Congress workers whether he should remain an MLA or not."

"When some middlemen are taking money and getting works of the BJP people done in the Congress government, it is better to resign from the post. Talks will be held with the CM and it would be fine if infiltration of middlemen is stopped in the constituency, else resignation will be given," Bharti said.

Kumar accompanied Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on their tour of the Theog assembly segment in Shimla district on Wednesday for the inauguration of a bus stand.

Addressing a gathering, Kumar said both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister were fully committed to Theog's development. He also recalled the significant contributions of former minister Vidya Stokes and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in shaping the region.

