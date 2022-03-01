New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday accused the Union government of issuing "contradictory advisories" to students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and claimed such instructions exposed the lack of diplomatic efficiency.

His comments came after an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, died in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv which is witnessing intense fighting in face of a renewed Russian assault.

An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, a majority of them medical students, reside in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that 1,396 Indians were brought back in six flights as part of the evacuation mission. The total number of Indians who have left Ukraine since India issued the first advisory earlier this month is around 8,000, it said.

Viswam, in a tweet, said, "Indians in Ukraine have a right to safe passage. PM should talk to Putin and Selenski and ensure conditions, maybe a ceasefire for certain hours.

"Issuing contradicting advisories -- remain where you are, leave Kieve at any cost -- is not diplomatic efficiency. Act now and here," he said.

The Communist Party of India also said that he has been receiving calls from students stranded in Ukraine and has provided information to around 100 of them over the last four days.

"Indians in Ukraine facing a dangerous situation. Embassy asked them to leave Kyiv. How can they? GOI (Government of India) should try all diplomatic routes for airlifting our people from Ukraine to safe zones. Each minute is critical. Intensify activities of Operation Ganga. Children Calling."

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv advised all Indian nationals, including students, to leave the Ukraine capital urgently the day itself, preferably by trains or by any other means available.

The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

