Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Several IT companies have requested the West Bengal government to draw up a data policy, while also seeking electricity concessions for the proposed Silicon Valley hub at New Town, on the city outskirts, state minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

Chatterjee, following an interactive session with representatives of 125-odd IT companies, told reporters here that software giant Infosys has given assurance that it will soon begin work on its design centre in New Town, and complete it in a span of 20 months.

"At today's meeting, the IT firms have urged the government to frame a data policy. They have also sought concessions on electricity bills. We will bring these matters to the notice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the industry and information technology minister stated.

Four firms, including CTRL, EMS Electronic Manufacturing, will ink agreements with the state IT department shortly, he said, adding that Reliance has acquired 40 acres at the Silicon Valley.

Chatterjee further said that ITC Infotech has also decided to complete its project for software development at the earliest, and make it operational.

"Response from the IT companies has been very encouraging. At least 2,000 people are expected to get employment after the projects get up and running," he maintained.

Besides Chatterjee, the chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, Rajiva Sinha, and senior functionaries of West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Ltd (Webel) were also present at the meeting.

