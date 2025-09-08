Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi issued a statement on the upcoming Vice Presidential election on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi claimed that this election is an ideological fight. She also emphasised it is a fight for democracy.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Faces Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Post Status Updates.

"It is not a delicate situation at all because the citizens have been very clear that this is an ideological fight. It is not about any individual. It is an ideological fight, and it is a fight for democracy. So we are not confused..." said Kanimozhi.

She further said that this contest is a part of the democratic process and the opposition would not go unchallenged in this contest.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Ends 70 Points Higher, Nifty Nears 24,800 Boosted by GST Reforms and Bullish Momentum in Auto and Metal Stocks.

"It is very important to have this election because this is a part of the democratic process and it doesn't mean that we have to let it go unchallenged, whoever can be from NDA. Let us wait for the votes to be counted..." said Kanimozhi.

Meanwhile, in a related development, with the Vice Presidential election around the corner, scheduled for September 9, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed confidence that the India bloc candidate, Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy would be elected as the next Vice President of India.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the voting will be done based on one's inner conscience and added, "...In this election, voting will be done on the basis of the voice of the inner conscience. Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy will win because he is not a candidate of any political party and is not contesting on any party symbol..."

Earlier on July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons, leaving the seat of Vice President vacant. Hence, an election was scheduled on September 9 for the post, which will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. (ANI).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)