New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Anis Dayal Singh, the Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was given the additional charge of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Chief on Monday.

The move comes two days after, Singh, a 1988-batch Manipur cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was given charge of the ITBP DG in a late Saturday order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a memorandum issued on Monday directed Singh to take charge of SSB chief as his batch mate S. L. Thaosen was transferred from the post to hold the responsibility of Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Singh, who was earlier posted as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau, will hold the additional charge of SSB chief until the joining of the regular incumbent or further orders whichever is earlier.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that consequent upon appointment of Shri S L Thaosen, IPS (MP:88) DG, SSB as DG, CRPF."

"The competent authority has approved that Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88), DG, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, SSB till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," read the MHA memorandum.

Meanwhile, Singh took charge as a regular DG of ITBP. He took charge of the force from Thaosen, who was handling the additional charge of the force until now after Sanjay Arora was transferred to Delhi Police Commissioner from this post. Thaosen handed Singh over the customary baton.

Singh is the 32nd Chief of the elite mountain-trained Central Armed Police Force- ITBP was raised in 1962 and primarily deployed to guard the India-China Borders.

The Force is going to complete 60 years of its foundation on October 24, 2022. (ANI)

