Milam (Uttarakhand), September 2 (ANI) Going beyond its mandated criteria to guard the India-China border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescued four villagers here from 12,000 feet as they were stuck for over seven hours due to the overflow of a mountain river.

The villagers were rescued at around 2 pm on Wednesday by the 14th Battalion troops of the ITBP.

Those rescued included three men and one woman who belong to Milam village.

"ITBP personnel rescued four locals near Milam, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours," said the ITBP in a statement.

ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI that the villagers had gone to pick some herbs and they were stuck there at the mountain due to the overflow of the river.

The officer said that ITBP's troops, deputed at a nearby post, rescued these villagers through a rope. "The villagers were stuck for over seven hours," he said.

Taking to Twitter, ITBP tweeted, "ITBP personnel of 14th Battalion rescued 4 locals near Milam, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

