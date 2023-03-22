Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Inspector General, North Eastern Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Abdul Ghani Mir called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday.

The ITBP top official discussed about security arrangements in the Line of Actual (LAC) with Governor Parnaik.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor, who commanded the North Command of the Indian Army during his service, shared his experiences with the ITBP Head in the State and emphasized on the need to secure our borders as well as integrating with the population.

He advised the IG, ITBP to keep his troops motivated and alert, while fostering good relations with the Army, Civil Administration and population to create a harmonious atmosphere.

The Governor also enquired about the welfare of the ITBP personnel posted in the remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that for their welfare, the State government is taking up various projects like connectivity, communications and sustenance, in order to facilitate a high state of border guarding.

The Governor complimented Abdul Ghani Mir and wished him a successful tenure in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

