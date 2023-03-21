Srinagar, March 21: Doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district kept their nerve to deliver a baby through lower-segment cesarean section while an earthquake shook the Valley on Tuesday.

"Emergency LSCS (lower-segment cesarean section) was going on at SDH (Sub District Hospital) Bijbehara, Anantnag, during which strong tremors of earthquake were felt. Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt in National Capital, Adjoining Areas; Residents Gather in Open Spaces.

Emergency operation was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of Earthquake were felt which led to power failure and panic amongst staff, however emergency power back up was initiated and surgery competed#earthquake #earthquakeindia #Anantnag #hospital pic.twitter.com/IoHm7VPa3G — Aatm Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@AatmTripathi) March 21, 2023

"Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god everything is alright," according to a tweet from the the district's chief medical officer. The tweet included a video that showed how the staff focused on the job while everything around them was shaking. Earthquake in Punjab: People Gather in Open Spaces in Ludhiana As Strong Tremors Felt in North India (Watch Video).

An earthquake of 6.6-magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, shaking the Valley so violently that residents in many areas rushed out of their homes in search of safety.

