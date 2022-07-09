Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): In the cloudburst-affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday, said ITBP.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir cancelled all leaves of the staff (Regular/Contractual) and directed them to report to duties immediately.

"All leaves of the staff (Regular / Contractual) are hereby cancelled with the direction to report for duties immediately," the circular had said.

The Directorate of Health Services had directed all the officers to keep their mobiles switched on, as per the Circular.

Chief Medical Officers of south Kashmir i.e. Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian & Anantnag are directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables and emergency aid kits to Pahalgam.

Chief Medical Officers of North & Central Kashmir i.e. Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla & Budgam are directed to send additional doctors & paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables and emergency aid kits to Baltal.

The incharge Controller of Stores (Health) is directed to coordinate with General Manager JKMSCL Srinagar for keeping emergency supplies ready to be dispatched to Baltal & Pahalgam Immediately in consultation with Yatra Officer DHSK.

Earlier on Friday, Thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath, said Dr A Shah, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.

As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations.

Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad were inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave, said the Indian army.

"The injured patients are being managed well and are stable as of now," CMO had informed

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot. (ANI)

