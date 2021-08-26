New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) To become a successful entrepreneur, it is important how one treats their co-workers, HCL co-founder Arjun Malhotra told Delhi government school students on Thursday.

Malhotra was interacting virtually with students as part of a series under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

"To become a better and successful entrepreneur, it is important how you treat your co-workers," he said.

Malhotra said that as a team leader, one should always support and encourage team members.

"You must make the people working with you feel important, this will increase their ability to work. Every night before sleeping, think about all the work done by you during the day and if you have done something wrong, then the next day apologize to the person concerned, your behaviour will help you move forward": he told students.

"During the start of HCL, I believed that micro-processors would bring a big change in the computer world, so I left my job and started HCL along with my friends. When you do any work, think about how to save time, how to improve it, when you start doing this, then there will be no such problem for which you do not have a solution," Malhotra said.

He told students to always try to find smarter people than themselves and listen to their words carefully.

Giving the mantra of 'learning leads to achievement', Malhotra said that one should always be ready to learn and keep learning as it will help them move forward.

"You can be an expert in any one subject, but apart from that, you should always be ready to learn other things. To grow as an entrepreneur, it is necessary to act as an all-rounder," he said.

