Jammu, April 19: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another woman sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, officials said. They said that over 100 houses suffered damages due to gusty winds in Rajouri district.

Two women, identified as Shahnaz Begum and Rasheed Ahmad, lost their lives when lightning hit their Dharhote village in Arnas area of Reasi late Saturday evening, the officials said. Another woman -- Gulzara Begum -- was also injured in the incident, which also perished nearly 50 sheep and goats, they added. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds Lash Parts of Amritsar and Shimla; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Hill Districts (Watch Videos).

In another incident, over 100 residential houses suffered minor to partial damages after high velocity winds swept Kalakote in Rajouri district. Confirming the damage, Kalakote Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tanveer told PTI that the rooftops of majority of the residential houses were swept away by the gusty winds. However, there was no report of any casualty, he said, adding the district administration has mobilized its resources to provide relief to the affected population.

