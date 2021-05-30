Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Some terrorists on Saturday evening opened fired on two persons leaving one dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The incident took place at Anantnag's Jablipora, Bijbehara.

The victims were identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray. Sanjeed succumbed to the injuries, while Shahnawaz has been referred to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar.

"Today (Saturday) evening terrorists fired upon 2 persons identified as Shahnawaz Bhat and Sanjeed Parray in Bijbehara, Anantnag. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Sanjeed brought dead. Another injured referred to SKIMS, Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off to nab the culprits," the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted. (ANI)

