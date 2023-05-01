Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): A man and son duo accidentally crossed the Line of Control and entered the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed officials.

According to officials, both of them are residents of PoK and were arrested by the army for crossing the LoC.

Also Read | ‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev Dies at 85.

Tehsildar Akhtar Abbas Mir Naib said, "Yesterday 2 people entered our area. They were arrested by the Army and after questioning they were sent back today at 6:25 pm. Both were father and son. Both of them are residents of PoK."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Around 2,300 Indian Citizens Brought Back From War-Torn Sudan, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)