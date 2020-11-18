Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, chaired a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of preparation for smooth traffic regulation on the Srinagar - Leh highway during the winter season.

As per the official release, the meeting was also attended by Divisional Commissioners of Ladakh, Ganderbal, and Kargil, and Director of India Meteorological Department among other officials via video conferencing.

"The committee was constituted for management of opening and closure of Zojila pass includes Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Ladakh, Ganderbal and Kargil. At the outset, the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir said that decision on opening and closure of Zojila pass shall be taken only after concurrence from the said committee," the release said.

Pole directed Director of India Meteorological Department department to ensure regular weather forecast and decision on opening or closure of the road shall be taken after the feedback from Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Sonamarg Development Authority and two concerned construction agencies.

"He stressed on all concerned to gear up and ensure opening of the road for both upward and downward vehicles for a longer period. The Divisional Commissioner said that as per the present condition only one-way traffic shall be allowed and emphasized concerned to apply and implement the regulations for both army and civil vehicular movement from Gangangeer in letter and spirit," it stated.

Divisional Commissioner of Ganderbal was directed to ensure facilities including health services, besides both private and government accommodations, are made available for employees and for stranded passengers in case needed.

Pole stressed on the deployment of cranes, snow cutters, snow pullovers, 4x4 recovery vehicles, and other necessary machinery, besides establishment of the joint control room, wireless services, operation of cellular towers and other related facilities are made available at all vital locations for the prompt response to any exigency situation.

"SSP traffic was instructed to ensure smooth regulation of traffic movement and awareness of day-wise upward and down ward convoy movement. The Divisional Commissioner stressed on concerned to ensure prompt snow clearance work and all related facilities are put in place for hassle-free and incident-free traffic movement through the Zojila pass during winter months," it added.

Pole further said that all efforts are afoot to ensure the road remains closed for a lesser period during this winter period, even during the peak season when the level of snowfall is high, and added that a team of SDRF personnel shall also remain deployed for relief and rescue in case any situation arises. (ANI)

