Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as eight people were killed due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the upper reaches of Bani Tehsil of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, five persons of a family were buried alive when a heavy landslide affected a house at village Surjan of Bani tehsil which is 250 km from Kathua headquarters.

"Five members of the family were inside the house when the incident happened. A rescue operation was launched by Army, police and local people in which two bodies were recovered and a search for the other three people is going on," Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas said.

On the other side, three other people were killed in a separate flood and a land-sliding incident that took place in the Bani area on Wednesday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas told that the administration has started rescue and relief operations in various locations with the help of the Army, police and local people.

"Due to bad weather, the rescue operation is halt time to time," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also announced Rs 50,000 for the next kin of the deceased and twenty-five thousand for the injured person.

A bridge on Tarnah Nullah on National Highway is also damaged at Chadwal due to a flash flood. The traffic movement is stopped on the bridge and highway traffic is diverted to the link road of Hiranagar for the free flow of traffic movement on Highway, the officials added. (ANI)

