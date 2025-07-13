Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) A group of ABVP students staged a protest outside the official residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here for making Urdu a compulsory subject in the naib tehsildar recruitment examination.

The protesters appeared outside the chief minister's office despite an attempt by police to stop them and started raising slogans demanding revocation of the “discriminatory and regionally biased” order before dispersing peacefuly.

The controversy erupted after Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board issued an advertisement for 75 posts of naib tehsildar last month, specifying working knowledge of Urdu as a mandatory requirement, sparking protests in Jammu.

“This is for the second time that we are on the roads against this discriminatory and regionally biased order. We will intensify our protests if the government fails to ensure fair and equal access of Jammu youths to government jobs,” a spokesperson of the ABVP said.

