Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP), Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further investigations are underway, the ACB informed.

According to a press release issued by the ACB, Dua, a former MD SICOP has allegedly amassed massive wealth and raised a number of assets in his own name as well as in the names of his family members and close relatives.

He had allegedly acquired these assets with the ill-gotten money earned through corrupt practices during his stint in SICOP in various capacities.

"During an earlier search conducted on 14.10.2019 by ACB, the following valuable assets were recovered/ seized from his premises--Golden ornaments total weighing 1.834 kg, silver weighing 1.470 kg and cash amounting Rs. 9,57,400," the ACB said.

"During the ongoing investigation, it was discovered that Dua has also acquired the following movable/immovable proprieties---12 different factories under different name and style established by him and his family members, a large number of goods carrier/trucks purchased by him as well as his family members, two houses and two plots, four (04) luxury vehicles," it added.

The accused was given ample time and opportunity to provide details of the assets and properties acquired by him. He was taken into custody by ACB for questioning regarding assets acquired by him, it added. (ANI)

