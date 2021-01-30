Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's Advisor Farooq Khan on Saturday said the administration would give priority to resolving problems faced by veterans and families of slain soldiers.

He was speaking at a function organised by Jammu and Kashmir's Sainik Welfare Department to mark the Golden Jubilee of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on Martyrs' Day at Balidan Stambh here.

Khan also laid a wreath at the memorial.

"There is a requirement for the citizens/NGOs to keep in touch with the veterans and martyrs' families to draw lessons from their rich experience," he said.

Students can draw motivation from stories of valour and sacrifice of soldiers, he added.

Veterans and war widows of the 1971 campaign were the special invitees at the event. They were felicitated at the event.

Besides, prominent citizens, NGOs, NCC cadets and students attended the event, a defence spokesperson said.

