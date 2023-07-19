Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has refuted misleading allegations of stone pelting at Amarnath yatris by miscreants as seen in a video circulated on social media, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The administration said that the incident had happened due to a minor dispute among the poniwallas themselves.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Opposition Set to Corner Narendra Modi Govt on Manipur Violence, Railway Safety, Inflation, India-China Border Status and Trade.

"The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra," the statement said.

"The video has been created with malicious intention to create division among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful yatra. All the yatris who have embarked on the pilgrimage of Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified to the good quality of services and appreciated the seamless yatra," the statement said further.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Four-Month-Old Infant Slips Out of Man's Arms, Washed Away in Flooded Drain Near Thakurli (Watch Video).

The authorities are taking every step to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Further investigation is underway & an FIR will be lodged against the rumour mongers. The video of the incident went viral on social media and circulated false information, said J&K Administration in an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)