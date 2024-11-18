Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Properties worth Rs 1.5 crore were attached by the Anantnag Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir, said a police statement on Monday.

The Mattan Police Station attached a single-story residential house valued at Rs 80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat, son of Gh Hassan, of Azam Khan Mohalla, Khreibal.

Bhat, a habitual offender, has been involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade, the police stated.

Srigufwara police station also attached three commercial shops valued at Rs 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah, sons of Abdul Rashid Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara.

Both brothers are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases.

The use of provisions under the NDPS Act to seize properties linked to criminal activities serves as a strong deterrent to those engaged in the illegal drug trade, police said.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited (ANI)

