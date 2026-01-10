Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Arms and ammunition were recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir police at the border village Paloora, officials said on Saturday.

The police recovered arms and ammunition, wrapped in a packet, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal in Samba district.

The recovered items included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines and a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine. One Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84 was also recovered.

According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet.

Further investigation is underway.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the J-K security review meeting and directed all security forces to "continue counter terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode."

Shah also directed all security agencies to "remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and we achieve the goal of 'terror-free J&K' at the earliest."

The Home Minister also assured that "all the resources will be made available in this endeavour".

The minister further said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminating terrorism, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) quoting Shah.

Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the MHA statement mentioned that Shah said the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government.

He also appreciates the efforts of the security agencies to strengthen the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Director General Police of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces and other senior officers were present at the meeting. (ANI)

