Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Amid the controversy over the Prayagraj administration allegedly preventing Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Magh Mela, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of violating the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and other saints are a matter of pride, adding that during major religious events, it is natural for devotees to gather to meet them and seek their blessings. He stressed that this practice is an integral part of Sanatan Dharma.

"Look, Shankaracharya ji and all our saints and sages are our pride. When such a large event takes place, it is natural for people to come to meet them and seek their blessings. Their followers gain a great deal of guidance and knowledge from them--this is the tradition of Sanatan Dharma. And if anyone is breaking this tradition, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP should not have behaved in such a manner through its officials and accused the party of deliberately insulting saints and sages. He further claimed that the BJP is failing to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law, and the values of brotherhood and culture, which he said define the country's identity.

"The BJP should not have behaved in this manner through its officials. The Bharatiya Janata Party has deliberately insulted saints and sages. The Constitution and the law, which are the identity of our country, along with brotherhood and culture--things that should be respected and upheld--the Bharatiya Janata Party is failing to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, on January 18, addressing the issue, Prayagraj officials issued a clarification, saying Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati arrived without prior permission and violated established traditions.

Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj Division, Saumya Agarwal, said the Shankaracharya arrived in a chariot, accompanied by around 200 followers, despite heavy crowding at the Sangam. She alleged that his followers broke barricades and blocked the return route for nearly three hours, causing inconvenience to common devotees and posing a serious safety risk.

"Swami Avimukteshwaranand ji, against traditions and without any permission, had come here for 'snaan' on a chariot, along with around 200 followers. There was a large crowd at Sangam, and his followers broke the barrier and blocked the return route for almost 3 hours. Common citizens faced great trouble because of this. Any mishap could have occurred," Saumya Agarwal told ANI. (ANI)

