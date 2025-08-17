Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): In the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst and flash floods that struck Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir on August 17, the Indian Army swiftly mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations to support the distressed population, a press release by Ministry of Defence, Jammu said.

The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding in causing tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Reacting with urgency, Army relief columns with an Engineer detachment were immediately pressed into action to the worst-affected regions of Jhor Khad & Bagra village. In coordination with Civil Administration, J&K Police, and teams of SDRF, Troops of Rising Star Corps, Indian Army evacuated stranded families to safety, provided food, water, and temporary shelter, while Army medical teams, supported by civil medical responders, delivered critical care to the injured. Engineer detachments equipped with heavy machinery are working relentlessly to clear blocked routes and restore vital connectivity.

Augmenting the ground efforts, Indian Army helicopters were deployed for aerial evacuation and relief delivery. Seriously injured persons were airlifted from Juthana and Bagra villages to the Military Hospital Pathankot. Urgently needed rations, medicines, and other essential supplies are being delivered to marooned families in remote areas.

Even as rescue efforts continue across Kathua, additional Army resources remain on standby to tackle emerging challenges. The combined efforts of the Indian Army, civil administration, and J&K Police reflect the strength of a joint response in times of crisis, ensuring maximum reach and relief to affected citizens.

At least seven people have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Kathua district, while rescue and relief operations are underway in Kathua and Kishtwar, officials said on Sunday. (ANI)

