Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Indian Army set up a medical-cum-COVID-19 awareness camp, under operation Sadbhavana for Kalimasta, a remote and backward village in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The village, around 13 km from Gool, is perched on a hilltop. It was once a hub of terrorists.

Farooq Ahmed, a villager said, "Our village is so far that one cannot simply walk up here. But I really appreciate that effort of the Indian Army to come up to us and to set up a medical camp for us."

As many as 215 villagers were examined and given free medicines during the camp.

The villagers were also given masks and were informed about how to prevent getting the Covid infection. All those who were above 18 years of age were advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

And all the misconceptions and doubts regarding the virus and the vaccine were also addressed.

The Sarpanch of Kalimasta, Ahadullah said, "We are indebted to the Army for the initiative of supporting the people of the village. The Army is also educating the villagers about the COVID-19 virus and its vaccines to create awareness here."

He further said, "It is a very far-flung area, and medicinal facilities are almost nil. We have a sub-center, but that is not enough."

Thanking the Army, Ahadullah said, "We are very thankful to the Army for coming this far. We also thank them for providing us with medicines and for conducting general tests, along with COVID test for the people here."

Abdul Hamid Malik, a villager added, "Words are less for how thankful I am to the Indian army. The camp has helped so many poor from the area who cannot afford to get themselves checked. The Army also gave us medicines, and I feel heartfelt gratitude, and I hope more such camps are set up in the future." (ANI)

