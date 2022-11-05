Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a bid to promote the age-old rich art and craft of the region an institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar prepared one of its kind Kani shawl, which cascaded the Indian map filled with colours of the national flag.

The size of this unique product is two feet wide and three feet long and it will be particularly used as a wall hanging to highlight the unique artwork which will be an attraction point for the tourists.

The Kashmiri art and craft is famous worldwide due to its unique quality, design and handwork done by artisans of the valley.

The traditional Kani shawl which is made of pashmina is prepared by the most experienced artisans at the School of Designs in the valley.

A number of artisans belong to this trade who earn their livelihood which is why, after the completion of the unique piece of the shawl, the School of Design will start to prepare other hanging products with such types of unique designs.

Speaking to ANI, Mushtaq Ahmad of Artisan School of Designs said that they have used Kashmiri flowers to enhance the beauty which will appeal to the tourists.

"Our Kani shawl was mainly made into shawls, mufflers and other things. Our institute thought to use it as a wall hanging. We made the Indian map and gave the colours of the tri-colour in which we used Kashmiri flowers. When the wall-hanging will be presented at a place, people will visit to see it. We can make numerous designs be it any map of the country or sketch. It would cost cheaper for them. It can be used to decorate the house," he said.

Director of Handicraft and Handlooms, Mehmood Shah said, "Our design bank has the capability and software available with the help of which we can convert any portrait into Kani. We have made a flag, and map on the Kani shawl. Many of our products have been taken as flagship products under our programme ODOP (One District One Programme)." (ANI)

