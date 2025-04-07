Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday following a ruckus over his refusal to adjourn the question hour to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

This is the first time the house has been adjourned during the Budget session.

As the house assembled for the day, National Conference members, led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, moved a motion for the adjournment of the question hour to discuss the Waqf law, for which nine members, belonging to the NC, Congress, and a few Independent members, had given notice to the Speaker.

The move was opposed by the BJP, led by Leader of the House Sunil Sharma, triggering shouts from all around, which lasted for more than two minutes.

Rather, quoting Rule 58 of the House, said the adjournment could not be allowed as the Bill is currently in court. "I cannot allow adjournment in the house as the matter is sub judice," he said.

The refusal sparked protests from the NC, Congress, and PDP members, who insisted on the adjournment and moved towards the well of the house.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

