Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday passed Demands for Grants amounting to Rs 231.53 crore for security-related expenditure (SRE).

The grants were introduced in the House by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and passed by a voice vote.

These grants included demand number two (SRE part) for 2025-26 amounting to Rs 162.21 crore and supplementary demands for grants for 2024-2025 amounting to Rs 69.32 crore.

Since the matter pertained to the Home Department, no cut motions were submitted by the members of the House, and there was no discussion.

Addressing the incorporation of Union Territory status in the Bill of Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, Abdullah said, "If we were not a Union Territory, demand number two, which has been passed just now, would have been open to discussion."

Emphasising that the grants were passed without discussion, the chief minister added, "These were grants of the Home Department. They were passed without any discussion and without any cut motions, because we are a Union Territory."

