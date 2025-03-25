Kanpur, March 25: Four women in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were arrested for submitting fake death certificates of their husbands to a bank to avoid repaying loans. The women had previously received loans under a group-lending scheme by Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited, a subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, aimed at empowering women in rural and semi-urban areas.

According to the loan policy, if the beneficiary’s husband dies, the remaining loan balance is waived, and previously paid instalments are reimbursed, India Today reported. The women exploited this policy by submitting forged death certificates, falsely claiming the death payout benefits. Baghpat Shocker: Man Brutally Slits Father’s Throat After Catching Him in Objectional Position With Wife in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

However, investigations revealed that the women's husbands were alive, exposing the fraud. The bank alerted the authorities, leading to the women's arrest on Sunday. The women have been charged under Sections 406, 419, 467, 368, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Sonbhadra: UP Man Marries 8 Women in 11 Years, Takes Loans in Their Name and Flees; Police Begin Investigation (Watch Video).

Police have also launched an investigation into the source of the fake certificates and are verifying other suspicious death certificates associated with the bank. The police station in charge, Devesh Kumar Sharma, confirmed that the women’s fraudulent actions were uncovered through the verification of their husbands' status.

