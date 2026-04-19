Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): In the aftermath of the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, authorities have rolled out a QR code-based scanning system in the region to enhance security measures and restore public confidence.

This digital initiative enables real-time verification of tourists, service providers, and local businesses, ensuring better monitoring and accountability.

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By integrating technology into daily operations, the system helps authorities maintain a secure environment, prevent unauthorised activities, and enhance transparency. It also reassures visitors about their safety while promoting responsible tourism, ultimately contributing to the restoration of confidence and normalcy in the region.

Basheer Ahmed, a local horse operator in Pahalgam, welcomed the QR code system, calling it a "positive step" by the government to prevent illegal activity and improve regulation of tourist services. He said he received the QR code from the police about 20 days ago, noting that it is aimed particularly at local operators involved in tourism-related businesses.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "QR is a facility; nobody can operate here illegally. This is good for us. I received this 20 days ago from the Police Station. This is especially for local horse operators in Pahalgam and others indulging in tourist business here. This is a positive step by the government."

Condemning the terror attack in the area, he said it adversely impacted livelihoods dependent on tourism and urged authorities to reopen the Baisaran area, stating that continued restrictions were discouraging visitors.

He added, "I condemn the attack that happened here; this has affected our livelihood. We are dependent on tourists for our livelihood. We appeal to the LG and the Central Govt that Baisaran should be reopened. Tourists get disheartened as they cannot visit there right now as it remains shut."

Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Vice President of Tourist Taxi Stand No. 2 in Pahalgam, welcomed the QR code initiative provided by the police, saying it ensures that only local operators are able to work, preventing outside interference in the tourism sector. He said the system is beneficial for regulating services in the region.

Referring to the impact of the recent attack, he expressed hope that such incidents are not repeated and urged the Lieutenant Governor to reopen closed tourist destinations, including Baisaran and Chandanwari, stating that footfall has declined in Pahalgam and across Jammu and Kashmir due to restrictions.

"QR codes provided to us by the police administration are really good for us because no one from outside can come and work here. Only locals will be able to work here. May we never get to see again the days we have seen. I urge LG that the tourist places in Pahalgam that are shut as of now, be it Baisaran or Chandanwari, be reopened because fewer tourists are visiting Pahalgam. I am not talking about just Pahalgam, I am talking about the entire J&K. All tourist places should be reopened. The attack should never have happened. I am thankful to the HM and LG who urged tourists to come and visit here. Kashmir is theirs. India and we are one," he told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)