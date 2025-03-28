Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): Police Station in Pattan on Friday registered an FIR (Nr 49/2025) under UA(P)A against individuals found involved in promoting terrorism by displaying Hezbollah flags and sloganeering at Chainabal, Pattan, as per a press release.

During a procession in Chainabal, some individuals were seen carrying Hezbollah flags, placards, and banners featuring photographs of slain Hezbollah commander.

The individuals were also heard raising slogans in support of Hezbollah, with the intent to incite the general public and encourage elements associated with terrorist organisations to engage in subversive activities and to revive terrorist activities within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have initiated their investigation into the matter and swift action is assured against those found involved in activities that threaten peace and stability in the region.

The public has been urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities that may compromise national security. (ANI)

