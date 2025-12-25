Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP and MP Sat Sharma on Thursday paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, emphasising the importance of Hindu unity and self-reliance during the Atal Samridhi Samelan in Kathua.

The event, held on the occasion of Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, saw a gathering of BJP leaders, including MLA Dr Bharat Bhushan, who paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Addressing the attendees, Sharma stated that the Hindu community must unite and strive for self-sufficiency. "The RSS is organising Hindu Samelans across various locations, and we must work together to fulfil the dream of a developed Bharat," he remarked.

Sharma also addressed the safety and security of Hindus, especially abroad. He expressed concern over the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is deeply concerned about the unfortunate incidents occurring in Bangladesh. The government is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate action to address the issue," he added.

He further criticised the opposition for their lack of response to Hindu-related issues. "When incidents occur in Gaza or other Muslim-majority countries, opposition parties are quick to show solidarity with candlelight vigils. However, they remain silent when it comes to issues related to Hindu organisations," Sharma later said. (ANI)

