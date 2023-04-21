Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) A group of BJP workers Friday held a protest here against the terror attack in Poonch which claimed the lives of five Army personnel.

The protest was held near the party head office in Jawahar Nagar area of the city here. They raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists. They also burnt an effigy depicting Pakistan.

Also Read | When Is Eid 2023 in India? Eid Ul Fitr May Fall on April 22 or April 23, Know Significance of Moon Sighting and Other Details About Islamic Festival.

"This protest is against the killing of five jawans in Pakistan-sponsored terror attack," J-K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur told reporters, and warned Pakistan against sending terrorists to Kashmir.

The five personnel were killed and another was seriously injured in the terrorist attack on Thursday. The army said the victims belonged to a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterrorism operations.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three of a Family Die by Suicide by Jumping Before Fast Moving Train in Tikamgarh District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)