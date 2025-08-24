Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has retrieved several vehicles stranded on the Bandipora-Gurez road after multiple landslides blocked the route on Saturday night.

Several vehicles were trapped due to landslides along the stretch. BRO teams were immediately pressed into service to clear the debris and ensure the safe passage of commuters.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, rain lashed several parts of Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts of the union territory.

In Udhampur district, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district for the day.

The bridge on the Sahar Khad river near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway has been damaged as the river flows in spate due to continuous rains in the region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Srinagar has issued a warning of "isolated heavy rain to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and intense showers from August 24 to 26 in the Jammu and Kashmir region."

The Met Centre appealed to the citizens to stay away from river channels, streams and nalas, etc.

The weather agency stated that there is a significant rise in water level in the Tawi, Chenab and other rivers and waterlogging in a few low-lying areas.

There have been flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at a few vulnerable places, the Met Centre said.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather agency has issued a red alert of "heavy rains along with thunderstorms, lightning and squall" for the districts of Poonch, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Ramban for today.

Orange alerts of "heavy rains along with thunderstorms, lightning and squall" have been put in place for Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar and Kathua districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts. (ANI)

