Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhury laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial Paloura Camp in Jammu on Thursday as homage to BSF Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham.

Imteyaz and Chingakham laid their lives in the line of duty due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

BSF Sub Inspector Imteyaz hailed from Narayanpur village of Garkha Police station area of the Saran district of Bihar and was killed during the firing that took place in RS Pura sector of Jammu.

The last rites of Imteyaz were performed with full honours in his native village of Narayanpur in Saran district on May 12.

Meanwhile, BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham (23) who hailed from Manipur and had lost his life during the firing in RS Pura sector. The Last rites of Chingakham were performed in Imphal with state honours on Tuesday. Family members and friends of BSF Constable Chingakham paid their last respects to the jawan on that day.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

