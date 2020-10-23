Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, amended the J-K Civil Service Regulations so that, in public interest, any civil servant can be retired after 22 years of service or after attaining the age of 48 years.

A notification issued by the finance department said, "In exercise of powers conferred under provison to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to direct that Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Service Regulations may be substituted as follows.

Also Read | Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"226 (2): (a) Notwithstanding anything contained in these regulations, government may, if it is of the opinion that in the public interest to do so, require any Government servant other than one working on a post which is included in Schedule II of these rules, to retire at any time after he has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age, provided that the appropriate authority shall give a notice to government servant at least 3 months before the date on which he is required to retire or 3 months of pay and allowance in lieu of such notice," it said. Such a government servant shall be granted pensionary benefits admissible under these rules on the basis of qualifying service put in by him on the date of such retirement.The notification states that "A government servant who is retired immediately after allowing him pay and allowances in lieu notice will be entitled to pension from the date of such retirement and the pension shall not be deferred till after the expiry of the three months for which he is paid pay and allowances." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)