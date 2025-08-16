Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir), August 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday met with the families affected by the flash flood due to a cloud burst in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district.

CM Abdullah also reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and received a detailed briefing from Army personnel. He used a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to review the destruction and said immediate relief measures would be taken to support affected families.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and district administration, is carrying out rescue operations in the village.

The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered flash floods and widespread destruction on Thursday, killing at least 60 people.

Also Read | Bengaluru Fire: One Charred to Death, 3 Others Feared Dead in Blaze at KR Market in Nagarthpet.

On Friday, Abdullah confirmed the deaths and said that the number of missing people was still being verified.

"Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also visited Chesoti late on Friday evening to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the Indian Air Force has been put on standby to support the operations. Two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter have been kept ready at Jammu and Udhampur for deployment if needed.

Earlier, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by natural disasters across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)