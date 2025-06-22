Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed the preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) shared that General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape. The briefing included a demonstration on the integration of advanced technologies into operations, which enhances decision-making, surveillance, and response mechanisms.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS, reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025. He was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape, including a demonstration on integration of advanced technologies in operations, leading to smarter decisions, enhanced surveillance and response mechanisms," the post stated.

The Chief of Army Staff also praised the Chinar Corps soldiers for their relentless efforts in fighting terrorism, maintaining peace, and improving the lives of the local population in the region.

"The #COAS lauded All Ranks of #ChinarCorps for their unwavering commitment in ensuring peace and stability through decisive counter-terror operations and initiatives aimed at development of the region & upliftment of local population," the post further reads.

Earlier on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Department conducted a mock drill in Pahalgam, simulating a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) scenario.

The exercise was held in coordination with the Anantnag District Management Authority, and participation was seen from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and other emergency support and line departments.

The drill aimed to enhance preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, testing the region's response mechanisms for disasters such as floods and accidents. This is critical for ensuring the safety of the over 4.5 lakh pilgrims who visited the Amarnath cave shrine last year.

The Deputy Secretary of the J-K Disaster Management Department, Snober Jameel, while speaking to ANI, stated, "It is a very significant and important pilgrimage for us. So, before that, too, it's crucial that we ensure people are already prepared. Given the extreme weather events we are witnessing nowadays--like cloudbursts and other types of events--we must be prepared in advance. We have already implemented preparedness and preventive measures. For prompt response, we have already trained our staff."

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

