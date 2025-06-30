Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday sentenced two persons involved in intoxication and public nuisance to one week of community service at a government hospital here, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday when two persons, Varun Mangotra and Ankush Kumar, were found intoxicated and creating a nuisance in the Nagrota area. They were subsequently arrested by the police, a police spokesperson said.

They were promptly subjected to a medical examination and presented before the court of the Third Additional Munsiff in Jammu.

The court delivered a unique verdict on Monday marking a progressive step towards reformative justice.

Rather than imposing traditional imprisonment, the court opted for community service as a corrective measure, he said.

"Both accused are convicted for commission of an offence under Section 355 BNS and shall render community service from 8 am to 10 am for a period of one week at the government hospital in Gandhi Nagar," he added.

Section 355 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with misconduct in public by a drunken person.

This provision under the new criminal laws emphasises rehabilitation and community engagement for minor offences, promoting reform over punishment, he said.

The effort by Jammu Police demonstrates a shift toward a more constructive approach in addressing public misdemeanours, setting a precedent for similar cases in the future.

