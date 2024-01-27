Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): A cross-border terror module involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition has been busted with the arrest of five terror associates in the Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a top police official said on Saturday.

Yougal Manhas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, told ANI, "Kupwara Police busted a cross-border terror module involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition and arrested 5 terror associates in Karnah besides recovering arms and ammunition."

"The case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material or contraband...," SSP Manhas added.

Further investigations are underway, the official added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

