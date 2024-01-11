Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a wireless communication device and bullets during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, said officials.

The CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hayatpura village of Manjakote in Rajouri and recovered the material kept hidden for further use by terrorists.

Also Read | Tragic End to Love Story in Chennai: Man Kills Boyfriend After Family Opposes Relationship, Dies by Suicide.

A search operation in the area is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Adani Group Unveils First Indigenously-Manufactured Drishti 10 'Starliner' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for Indian Navy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)