Visuals from the meeting of Delimitation Commission in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Delimitation Commission of Jammu and Kashmir during its meeting on Monday proposed the allocation of Assembly seats in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

According to sources close to the developments, the panel proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Engineering Student Duped of Rs 2.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters.

With this, the total Assembly seats in the Jammu region mounted to 43 and in the Kashmir region it rose to 47, sources informed.

The panel held its second meeting at Ashok Hotel in the national capital on Monday.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Elderly Woman Murdered By Neighbour On Suspicion Of Doing Occult Practices in Ludhiana District.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting.

The Delimitation Commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)