Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary arrived in Rajouri on Friday morning to review the security situation in the region. During his visit, he conducted a thorough review of the hospital arrangements in the district, which has been a focal point for recent security concerns.

Choudhary emphasised that this was not the first instance of Pakistan launching attacks against India.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PIB Fact Check Debunks Disinformation, Misinformation Campaign; Check List of Fake Photos and Videos Circulating on Social Media.

"I reached Rajouri in the morning. I have reviewed the hospital arrangements. This is not the first time Pakistan has attacked India...our people are brave. They (Pakistan) think that they can break the morale of people of India, especially J&K people, that is wrong," he told ANI.

"People are standing with the Indian armed forces bravely. Pakistan will get a befitting reply. I appeal to people to keep up the brotherhood," DY CM Choudhary added.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Army Releases First Video of Strike Carried Out at Pakistani Military Post.

In a related development, civilian houses in a border town of Jammu and Kashmir were damaged last night due to shelling by Pakistan. The situation prompted local authorities to take preventive measures, including the closure of schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Udhampur on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt in Samba sector of the Jammu frontier on the night of May 8-9, neutralising seven terrorists.

According to BSF, a large group of terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of fire provided by Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post. However, the force said, the attempt was promptly detected by the BSF's advanced surveillance grid.

The BSF's fresh action followed additional explosions reported on Thursday night in Jammu and Jaisalmer, prompting air-raid sirens and civilian evacuations in border areas.

The Pakistani attack followed India's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, wherein Indian forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India said that these strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in retaliation for an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)