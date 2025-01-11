Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir is determined to completely dismantle drug syndicate and narco-terror nexus, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Participating virtually from Jammu in the regional conference on ‘Drug trafficking and national security' chaired by home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Sinha said in 2024 significant improvements were recorded over previous years and 210 convictions were secured which is the highest ever in the Union Territory.

“Concerted efforts were made in the year 2024 to target the illicit proceeds of narcotics trafficking and 188 properties of traffickers have been identified for attachment under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA). 274 repeat offenders were detained under PIT-NDPS Act,” he said.

In 2024, around 1,514 cases under the NDPS Act were also registered and 2,260 arrests were made.

“The government is determined to completely dismantle the entire drug syndicate which is posing a serious and direct threat to the nation's sovereignty and security. Five special NDPS courts have been established for speedy trial of cases,” he said, addressing the conference.

He said financial investigations are now being carried out in all cases to work out forward and backward linkages so that the entire network is neutralised in every NDPS case.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, J-K has adopted a whole of government approach to deal with drug trafficking and drug abuse, he said.

The Lt Governor said Inter-departmental coordination on various aspects and challenges is ensured and regular Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meetings have been held in the last two years.

Sinha said the forensic labs have been strengthened and modern equipment as well as manpower has been ensured.

“This has resulted in effective functioning of labs and strengthening of the entire legal justice framework through filing early charge-sheets and effective trial of cases,” he said.

