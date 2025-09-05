Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads (DGBR), inspected the roads affected by the recent unprecedented rains in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

He visited the two strategically important roads of Ramkot-Ranjit Sagar Dam and Basholi-Bani Road. Both these roads have suffered extensive damage.

Lt General Srinivasan on Sunday visited the Pedu Nala location, where two bridges were displaced owing to heavy landslides. He oversaw the construction of diversions being constructed to restore the traffic, a release said.

He visited Bhoond at Km 47 on Road Bani Basholi, where a significant portion of the road was completely washed away in the deluge, which has left a gap in the road. He inspected the formation cutting work in constructing an entirely new access alignment to restore the road communication.

During his visit, the DGBR interacted with Mr Darshan Kumar, MLA, Basholi and assured him of efforts by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore road communication at the earliest.

The DGBR complimented the personnel of Project Sampark in their efforts to restore road communication. He exhorted all personnel to continue the good work in the coming days, a release said.

On Thursday, following the heavy rainfall, the 270-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed due to landslides at Udhampur.

Due to the incessant rainfall, a series of landslides occurred near the Thard area in Udhampur; as a result, the highway was blocked, thus severing the critical land link to the Kashmir Valley. However, the operation to clear the debris has been initiated. Currently, the efforts to reopen the route are underway.

However, in the Jammu region, the situation remains critical, as the Tawi River continues to flow in full spate. In Reasi, due to heavy rainfall, the gates of the Salal Dam have been opened to accommodate the increase in water levels of the Chenab River.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

In many parts of the Union territory, the Regional Meteorological Centre, while anticipating the possibility of heavy rainfall, had issued an orange alert for Samba, Kathua, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama and Ganderbal. Additionally, the yellow alert has also been issued for Anantnag, Srinagar and Kupwara districts for the day. (ANI)

