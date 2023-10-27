Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh accompanied by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur paid a visit to the Police Hospital in Jammu on Friday.

According to Police Media Centre PHQ, J-K, the DGP inaugurated a range of enhanced facilities for the hospital including a Labour Room, Prostho Lab (Dental), FNAC section, and a fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzer of Pathology.

The DGP was received by IGP, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour on his arrival.

The DGP complimented the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal and her team for providing excellent Medicare facilities to the Police personnel and their families.

He said that the Police Headquarter has been keen and concerned in making the Police hospitals as state-of-the-art healthcare where the members of the Police Pariwar have access to specialist Medicare facilities. He said that the Police Hospital has achieved a good reputation in providing all the facilities to the patients. He advised the doctors to work with more dedication in providing the best possible healthcare services to policemen and their families. He directed the doctors to put in the best possible efforts in serving the members of the J-K Police Pariwar.

The Chairperson PWWA, Dr Rubinder Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu in providing better healthcare facilities to the Police personnel.

She hoped that they would continue to work with the same dedication to serve members of the Police Pariwar.

The Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal thanked DGP J-K and other guests for gracing the occasion.

She also briefed about the functioning and facilities available in the hospital through power point presentation. She assured that police hospitals would continue in providing better health services to police personnel and their families. She apprised about various initiatives taken by the hospital.

IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, IGP Armed Jammu M N Tiwari, DIsG Shreedhar Patil, Sarah Rizvi, Nisha Nathyal, SSP PCR Jammu Sargun Shukla, CO IR 18th Bn Kulbir Singh, SSP Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar, CO 1st Women Bn. Rashmi Wazir, CO IR 14th Bn Anita Sharma, SSP Security Jammu Shemsher Hussain, SSP Traffic Jammu, Doctors and Staff of Police Hospital Jammu and other jurisdictional Police officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the DGP J-K visited Delta Force Headquarters at Dharmund in Ramban district where he discussed the present security scenario of DKR range and UR range with the Army and Police Officers.

On his arrival, he was received by GOC, Delta Force, Maj Gen Upkar Chander, DIG DKR range Dr Sunil Gupta, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, Col GS Vikram, SP Ramban Mohita Sharma, SSP Udhampur Joginder Singh and SSP Doda Ab. Qayoom.

During the DGP visit a threadbare discussion was held regarding the present security scenario and existing challenges. The officers also discussed highway security measures.

The DGP emphasized for enhancing synergy between the forces and for putting in joint efforts in eliminating the remaining terrorists in J-K. Counter measures for narco trade were also discussed.

The officers briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken by the counter-terrorism grid in DKR range and UR range areas. (ANI)

